Dublin favourite Pang will not be reopening as a café

By Sarah Finnan

July 25, 2020 at 10:55am

A must-hit when on the hunt for a lunch that will fill you for the day, Pang has announced that they will not be reopening - at least not as a café, the way customers are used to.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Pang owner Barry said that it's been "hard to find the words after a strange few months". Explaining the situation, he said:

"We’ve made a very difficult decision not to reopen Pang as a cafe. We will hopefully move it online some time in the future for catering options. After working tirelessly for the last ten years to have my own place it’s been some kick to lose the brand and all the hard work. However as I love a turning a serious neg into a positive I will be announcing a new project for the same location next Thursday! Something I’m incredibly passionate about!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Going on to thank all the "brilliantly supportive customers"  he's had over the years, he credited them with encouraging to keep going.

"It was a difficult start with the Rice Paper Rolls but no doubt our killer Banh Mi and Vegan Pho will surely be missed! I’d be happy to share some recipes with some of our regular customers! Pang is very close to my heart and for sure we’ll return again but keep following us here for the very special announcement."

Header image via Instagram/Pang

