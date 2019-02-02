Dubliners Are Finally Talking About The Most Divisive Public Transport Issue Of Our Time

You know who you are. Yes, you. The commuter who insists on having the bus window open on on those freezing cold winter mornings.

And as for you over there. Dunno what you're smirking at. You're the one who sits next to a closed window when the temperature tops 30 degrees in July leaving the rest of us drowning in our own sweat.

If you've ever been guilty of the first or second offence, you'll more than likely have gotten a few funny looks on Dublin buses over the years. Well, to borrow the words of Popeye, "that's all we can stands, we can't stands no more."

Thanks to Reddit user Liambp the debate that has raged inside all of us for years has now been released into the open. The revolutionary bus passenger has started a poll to find out what Dubliners really want when it comes to bus windows and the results are interesting to say the least.

It all started a couple of days ago when he posted the following to the Dublin subreddit:

"You know who you are. The worst thing about this is that the design of windows on Dublin buses means that the person sitting under the window doesnt feel the draught because of the way the window pane tilts inwards. The poor bastards sitting a few rows back get to experience the full arctic blizzard."

The post received a massive response and he later devised the following poll to put the debate to bed.

The options were as follows:

I prefer the window closed even in warm weather

I prefer the window open in warm weather and closed in cold weather

I prefer the window open even in cold weather

No opinion either way.

Perhaps surprisingly for some, the third option in the list leads the way with 23 votes at the time of writing. This is followed by the second choice with 13 and the first choice with two votes. 'No opinion' has received zero votes so far presumably because people with no opinion don't exist on the internet.

Of course, if you are someone who prefers the window closed you can always do what this woman did and tell the culprit exaclty where to go.

Where do you stand on the fiercely important bus window issue? Let us know in the comments.

