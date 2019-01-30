Entertainment

PICS: Graffiti On Dublin Bus Shows That Someone Really Missed The Point Of This Ad

Way over their head

Screen Shot 2019 01 30 At 16 31 02

When it comes to national sporting treasures here in Ireland, Shay Given is right up there with the best of them. You don't win 134 caps for your country, appear in a World Cup and save the nation's skin time and time again without winning a few admirers along the way.

When the former goalkeeper hung up his gloves in 2016, many would have thought that we'd be seeing a lot less of him in the future. That was until the Donegal man teamed up with Dublin Bus for an advertising campaign late last year which appears to have gone down a treat with the public.

The stopper has been gracing our TV screens in a series of ads which see him take the mick out of himself and his face is also regularly seen inside the Dublin Bus fleet alongside some delightful puns.

The posters have no doubt raised a few chuckles on those cold winter mornings but they appear to have gone over the head of one passenger at least. People on the 27 route have noticed that someone was so offended by the apparent bad grammar on display that they took a black marker out to fix it.

The below photo was shared by Reddit user iaeea and shows that the culprit either doesn't know who Shay Given is or thinks that the posters have just been thrown up without being proofread.

Screen Shot 2019 01 30 At 16 51 13

To be fair, Shay's got an extremely pun-friendly surname so he was bound to be landed in a situation like this at some point. He's seen a fair few misses in his time but this has to be up there with the worst of them.

READ NEXT: Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer

shay given dublin bus
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
PICS: Graffiti On Dublin Bus Shows That Someone Really Missed The Point Of This Ad
PICS: Graffiti On Dublin Bus Shows That Someone Really Missed The Point Of This Ad
This Sold Out Concert In Dublin Has Been Cancelled
This Sold Out Concert In Dublin Has Been Cancelled
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
One Area Of Dublin Got A Bit Of A Slagging On First Dates Last Night
One Area Of Dublin Got A Bit Of A Slagging On First Dates Last Night
PICS: Irish People Saying The Same Thing About Westlife's New Song But There's Something Fans Need To Know
PICS: Irish People Saying The Same Thing About Westlife's New Song But There's Something Fans Need To Know
Viewing Sorted: Critically-Acclaimed Movie Based In Dublin Will Be On Netflix In January
Viewing Sorted: Critically-Acclaimed Movie Based In Dublin Will Be On Netflix In January
WATCH: Dublin Musician's Charity Single To Highlight Homeless Crisis Is Going Extremely Viral
WATCH: Dublin Musician's Charity Single To Highlight Homeless Crisis Is Going Extremely Viral
PIC: Hozier Did Something Very Sound For Fan Who Had Ticket For 3Arena Gig "Pickpocketed"
PIC: Hozier Did Something Very Sound For Fan Who Had Ticket For 3Arena Gig "Pickpocketed"
PIC: Picture This Are Playing A Secret Gig Tonight In Dublin But Here's The Information
PIC: Picture This Are Playing A Secret Gig Tonight In Dublin But Here's The Information
These Tweets Show How Seriously Confused Most People Are With The Longitude Line-Up For 2019
These Tweets Show How Seriously Confused Most People Are With The Longitude Line-Up For 2019
WATCH: Dublin Busker Singing Glen Hansard's 'Falling Slowly' Gets Tipped By Glen Hansard
WATCH: Dublin Busker Singing Glen Hansard's 'Falling Slowly' Gets Tipped By Glen Hansard
WATCH: People Are Fairly Baffled By Roger Federer's Bizarre Dublin Accent
WATCH: People Are Fairly Baffled By Roger Federer's Bizarre Dublin Accent
You'd Need A Monthly Salary Of €13,000 To Rent An Apartment In Dublin 2 Shocking Report Finds
News

You'd Need A Monthly Salary Of €13,000 To Rent An Apartment In Dublin 2 Shocking Report Finds
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
Feature

10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
Dubliners Are Being Urged To Report Locations Of Anyone Sleeping Rough As Temperatures Plummet
News

Dubliners Are Being Urged To Report Locations Of Anyone Sleeping Rough As Temperatures Plummet
The Top 10 Indian Restaurants In Dublin That Turn Us nAAN
Food and Drink

The Top 10 Indian Restaurants In Dublin That Turn Us nAAN

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group