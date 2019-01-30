PICS: Graffiti On Dublin Bus Shows That Someone Really Missed The Point Of This Ad

When it comes to national sporting treasures here in Ireland, Shay Given is right up there with the best of them. You don't win 134 caps for your country, appear in a World Cup and save the nation's skin time and time again without winning a few admirers along the way.

When the former goalkeeper hung up his gloves in 2016, many would have thought that we'd be seeing a lot less of him in the future. That was until the Donegal man teamed up with Dublin Bus for an advertising campaign late last year which appears to have gone down a treat with the public.

The stopper has been gracing our TV screens in a series of ads which see him take the mick out of himself and his face is also regularly seen inside the Dublin Bus fleet alongside some delightful puns.

The posters have no doubt raised a few chuckles on those cold winter mornings but they appear to have gone over the head of one passenger at least. People on the 27 route have noticed that someone was so offended by the apparent bad grammar on display that they took a black marker out to fix it.

The below photo was shared by Reddit user iaeea and shows that the culprit either doesn't know who Shay Given is or thinks that the posters have just been thrown up without being proofread.

To be fair, Shay's got an extremely pun-friendly surname so he was bound to be landed in a situation like this at some point. He's seen a fair few misses in his time but this has to be up there with the worst of them.

