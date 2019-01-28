Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer

One to look forward to

Get your Handbags And Gladrags on and prepare to Have A Nice Day because the Stereophonics are coming to town this summer.

The Welsh rockers have confirmed that they will play at the Summer Series at Trinity College on Saturday July 6, joining other confirmed performers such as FOALS (July 2), Janelle Monáe (July 3), Paul Weller (July 4), and New Order (July 7).

Pleased to announce a new show - Saturday 6th July - Summer Series at Trinity College, Dublin! Tickets go on sale on Friday 1st February at 09:00am using this link : https://t.co/tI23kB9ndW pic.twitter.com/H5tjIVBPN6 — stereophonics (@stereophonics) January 28, 2019

The band regularly put on great live performances and a sun-soaked Trinity College (please God) sounds like the perfect setting to catch them if you've yet to do so.

If you're Just Looking for ticket information, they go on sale this Friday February 1 at a cost of €52.50.

You're welcome. Sincerely yours, Mr. Writer.

READ NEXT: Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner