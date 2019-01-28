Dublin Music

Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer

One to look forward to

Shutterstock 1132581227

Get your Handbags And Gladrags on and prepare to Have A Nice Day because the Stereophonics are coming to town this summer.

The Welsh rockers have confirmed that they will play at the Summer Series at Trinity College on Saturday July 6, joining other confirmed performers such as FOALS (July 2), Janelle Monáe (July 3), Paul Weller (July 4), and New Order (July 7).

The band regularly put on great live performances and a sun-soaked Trinity College (please God) sounds like the perfect setting to catch them if you've yet to do so.

If you're Just Looking for ticket information, they go on sale this Friday February 1 at a cost of €52.50.

You're welcome. Sincerely yours, Mr. Writer.

stereophonics trinity college Dublin summer series
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

