Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner

The countdown to festival season is well under way and Longitude has just announced Cardi B as the final headline act - HOLY S**T.

After having to pull out of the event last year because she was pregnant, Cardi B has be named to co-headline the Sunday night of this year's festival.

She will join ASAP Rocky, Chance The Rapper and Future as the headline acts for 2019.

Other acts confirmed this morning are Anne Marie, Vince Staples, Gunna, Trippie Redd, Flatbush Zombies, AJ Tracey, JPEGMAFIA,J.I.D, Jimothy, H.E.R. and Joey Purp.

🔥🚨Delighted to announce CARDI B as the final headliner to this years #Longitude2019 lineup! 🚨🔥

☀️@AnneMarie & many more additions below!



➤ Tickets back on sale Friday 9:00am @iamCardiB pic.twitter.com/jquo8e0ykf — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) January 28, 2019

The festival will take place in Marlay Park from July 5 to 7.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 1, at 9am.

