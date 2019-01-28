News Music

Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena

The've just announced details of their 'Gods Of Rap' tour

Screen Shot 2019 01 28 At 11 01 42

Is this the year of the comeback?

It certainly feels that way with the amount of reunions and anniversary tours that are happening.

This one is much welcomed as three of the world’s most influential rap groups, Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul, have announced they're going on tour.

The Gods Of Rap tour will arrive at Dublin's 3Arena on Tuesday, May 14, and will be hosted by legendary producer DJ Premier.

The tour will mark the anniversary of Wu-Tang’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) which turns 25, Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back and De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising both turn 30.

Tickets start at €78 and go on sale this Friday, February 1 at 9am.

wu-tang clan public enemy de la soul Dublin gig
Alan Fisher

Written By

Alan Fisher

Comments

