The Rumoured Support Act For Westlife's Croke Park Gig Is Just As Good As The Main Act

We want this to happen

Westlife are back in action and their rumoured support act for Croke Park is going to make the gig ten times better.

The lads are back with a brand new song and another Irish revival that's on the cards could be joining them on stage.

Samantha Mumba told the Irish Mirror that she would love to work alongside the fab four.



“Yeah absolutely – why not. I haven’t heard their new song yet so I must check it out. I wish them the best."

Samantha, who currently lives in LA said that her daughter comes before her music and acting career:

“Obviously she’s the priority over everything.



“I think it’s just different nowadays with streaming and social media, there are so many more ways to get your music out there."

“It’s just about changing the dynamic of it and making it work, but I think it will be great."

We would be Body 2 Body with the next person beside us if this double act happens.