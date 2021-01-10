Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade called out to large fire in Ballyfermot overnight 

By Sarah Finnan

January 10, 2021 at 8:33am

Share:

Dublin Fire Brigade was on the scene of a large fire out in Kylemore in Ballyfermot last night, where local residents were advised to stay indoors and keep all windows/doors closed as a precaution against the smoke plume.

Sharing a photo of the blaze to social media, Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that eight units were initially brought out to the scene.

Working hard to bring the fire under control, firefighters described it as a "protracted incident" - adding that they expected to be on the scene for the foreseeable. Thankfully, all their hard work was not in vain and Dublin Fire Brigade shared another update three hours later, writing:

"We're scaling back our response to the fire as it is now under control. We're also pumping water from a nearby canal to the fire ground."

Meanwhile down in Rebel County, a fire broke out at the Port of Cork yesterday where emergency services were on the scene to combat the blaze. Breaking out at a building on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, it's believed that the fire started at the R&H Hall grain store for animal feed. Officials have since confirmed that the flames are now under control and shipping operations have restarted in the area once again this morning.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade

READ NEXT: Marian Keyes to offer free four-week novel writing course online  

Share:

Latest articles

QUIZ: How well do you know the ten biggest games of 2020?

WATCH: An inquisitive fox was spotted roaming around Dublin yesterday 

Further fines being issued by Gardaí to drivers visiting Wicklow Mountains outside their 5km limit

You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you're called Brian or Angela

You may also love

WATCH: An inquisitive fox was spotted roaming around Dublin yesterday 

You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you're called Brian or Angela

Temple Bar food market confirms it WILL reopen for business as usual this morning

The DART is moving to a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.