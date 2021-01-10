Dublin Fire Brigade called out to large fire in Ballyfermot overnight 

Dublin Fire Brigade was on the scene of a large fire out in Kylemore in Ballyfermot last night, where local residents were advised to stay indoors and keep all windows/doors closed as a precaution against the smoke plume.

Sharing a photo of the blaze to social media, Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that eight units were initially brought out to the scene.

8 units are currently attending a large fire in an industrial premises in #Kylemore Ballyfermot.



⚠ As a precaution close all windows if you're affected by the smoke plume#Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/2YcCp821RD — Dublin Fire Brigade #StayHomeSaveLives (@DubFireBrigade) January 9, 2021

Working hard to bring the fire under control, firefighters described it as a "protracted incident" - adding that they expected to be on the scene for the foreseeable. Thankfully, all their hard work was not in vain and Dublin Fire Brigade shared another update three hours later, writing:

"We're scaling back our response to the fire as it is now under control. We're also pumping water from a nearby canal to the fire ground."

We're scaling back our response to the fire as it is now under control. We're also pumping water from a nearby canal to the fire ground #Dublin #fire #Kylemore pic.twitter.com/endKcXefah — Dublin Fire Brigade #StayHomeSaveLives (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile down in Rebel County, a fire broke out at the Port of Cork yesterday where emergency services were on the scene to combat the blaze. Breaking out at a building on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, it's believed that the fire started at the R&H Hall grain store for animal feed. Officials have since confirmed that the flames are now under control and shipping operations have restarted in the area once again this morning.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade