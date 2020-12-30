Dublin Fire Brigade called to rescue puppy from electric sofa

Stop everything you're doing, because this is a story about fire fighters saving a puppy!

It is fair to say by now that we all know Fire Brigade's do a lot more than put out fires, but even they were taken by surprise by a call they got this week.

First of all, anyone who has ever sat in what the Fire Brigade are referring to here as an "electric sofa", but we're guessing is some kind of recliner, they'll know that they are great. At the push of a button, you can be comfortably lying flat, sitting up straight, whatever you want. But there is no stopping them once that button is pushed down, the mechanism inside is incredibly powerful, and has actually resulted in some tragic accidents before.

So when we read about this story about a puppy caught up in the mechanics of an electric sofa in North Dublin, our hearts sank.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media to talk about the call:

"Unusual call for North Strand firefighters as they helped free Milo the puppy from the mechanism of an electric sofa. Happily he was none the worse for the experience."

Oh, phew! He's okay, everybody! Tell those tear ducts to stand down!

This was likely a brand new, just-got-it-at-Christmas puppy, and already the Fire Brigade is being called. Little puppy Milo is going to be an absolute handful, isn't he? Not that it matters, because look at his little face!

Dublin Fire Brigade followed up again the next morning, after Milo had been brought to the vet and got the all-clear:

Main image via Twitter/@DubFireBrigade

