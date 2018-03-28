Dublin

This City Centre Building Is Being Turned Into A Hotel, Restaurant And Three Retail Units

It has been completely vacant since the early 90s.

The Outlet Shop

While the main attention on George's Street has been directed at the new Five Guys joint being opened, another iconic building is getting a well overdue face-lift. 

A planning application has been submitted for 41-46 South Great George's Street where the vacant 'The Outlet Store' lies. 

The building had a hardware store until the 80s and an outlet shoe shop until the early 90s.

The whole building has been vacant since the early 90s although in recent years, it did have an Indian Restaurant operating at the end of the building until 2015. 

According to Killian Woods of Fora.ie, a 100-room hotel with a restaurant and three retail units will be built on the site. 

The planning permission reads:

“The development will consist of the following: Retention of the brick facade to South Great George’s Street and part of the Lower Stephen Street facade and demolition of the existing 3-4 storey over basement structure (c.3,716 sq.m).

“Construction of a five-storey over single basement structure to include retained facade. The building will comprise a 100 bedroom hotel, a restaurant and three retail units.”

