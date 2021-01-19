Dublin girl cast as Matilda in new Netflix musical

Dublin youngster Alisha Weir has been cast as the title character in the upcoming Netflix remake of Matilda the Musical.

11-year-old Alisha Weir has been cast to star in the upcoming Netflix remake of Matilda the musical. Set to star alongside some of the best in the biz, she'll play the title character of Matilda while Emma Thompson will step up to the plate as the formidable Ms Trunchbull.

Overjoyed at the huge achievement, Alisha's drama teacher Johnny Ward shared his delight on social media, tweeting to say:

"MASSIVE NEWS !!!!!!!! Absolutely over the moon to finally announce that my Drama Student Alisha Weir has landed the title role of "Matilda" in the Roald Dahl Netflix production of Matilda!!!! So So proud!"

James Bond actress Lashana Lynch will also star in the musical adaptation of the popular children's movie, joining the cast as Miss Honey.

No stranger to the stage, Alisha has been performing since she was but a mere tot, even starring on the 2017 edition of the Toy Show where she gave a moving rendition of the song True Colours.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the man behind the award-winning Broadway version of the show, he described the upcoming project as an "imaginative and fresh retelling" of the age-old classic.

Such exciting news, we can't wait for this to hit Netflix.

