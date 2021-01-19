Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin girl cast as Matilda in new Netflix musical

By Sarah Finnan

January 19, 2021 at 11:20am

Share:

Dublin youngster Alisha Weir has been cast as the title character in the upcoming Netflix remake of Matilda the Musical.

11-year-old Alisha Weir has been cast to star in the upcoming Netflix remake of Matilda the musical. Set to star alongside some of the best in the biz, she'll play the title character of Matilda while Emma Thompson will step up to the plate as the formidable Ms Trunchbull.

Overjoyed at the huge achievement, Alisha's drama teacher Johnny Ward shared his delight on social media, tweeting to say:

"MASSIVE NEWS !!!!!!!! Absolutely over the moon to finally announce that my Drama Student Alisha Weir has landed the title role of "Matilda" in the Roald Dahl Netflix production of Matilda!!!! So So proud!"

James Bond actress Lashana Lynch will also star in the musical adaptation of the popular children's movie, joining the cast as Miss Honey.

No stranger to the stage, Alisha has been performing since she was but a mere tot, even starring on the 2017 edition of the Toy Show where she gave a moving rendition of the song True Colours.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the man behind the award-winning Broadway version of the show, he described the upcoming project as an "imaginative and fresh retelling" of the age-old classic.

Such exciting news, we can't wait for this to hit Netflix.

READ NEXT:  Paul Mescal short film confirmed for the 2021 Dublin Film Festival

Share:

Latest articles

DCC reveals details of proposed George's Dock White Water Centre

Paul Mescal short film confirmed for the 2021 Dublin Film Festival

There's free pizza for anyone named Eilish or Eric this week

A cat missing since Christmas Eve was found at Dublin Airport this morning

You may also love

DCC reveals details of proposed George's Dock White Water Centre

There's free pizza for anyone named Eilish or Eric this week

A cat missing since Christmas Eve was found at Dublin Airport this morning

Famous Temple Bar TradFest to return once again this year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.