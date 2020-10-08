Dublin hotel has been named one of the best new hotels in Europe

The World Travel Awards has nominated the new Dublin hotel for a prestigious award.

Arriving on the scene as a new hotel in a world filled with amazing hotels must be difficult. You have to make an impact, you have to stand out from the crowd, you have to not be "just another hotel".

So when your hotel gets singled out for the Best New Hotel in Europe award by the World Travel Awards, then you know you've done something right, which is exactly what has happened with the Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin.

The new hotel only opened its doors in March of this year, and it has been shortlisted with no less than 19 other hotels for the prestigious award. Resorts in Cyprus, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal and more are competing in the category, including another Hard Rock Hotel based in London.

In other good news for Dublin hotels, The Gibson Hotel - perhaps best known for being the home of First Dates Ireland - has been nominated for Europe's Leading Green Hotel.

The Sandymount Hotel had previously won this award in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but has not been nominated this year. The Gibson will be up against fourteen other hotels for the award, one of which is Hotel Doolin in Clare. Fingers crossed one of two Irish nominees in this category can make it four-in-a-row for Ireland's wins.

Main image via HRH website

