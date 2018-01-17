Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle

'If any of you attempt to enter our premises from now on, you will be ejected.'

A Dublin hotelier has imposed a ban on 'all bloggers' following the release of a viral email asking for a free stay for exposure'.

'Social influencer' Elle Darby became the subject of fierce debate after she emailed hotel-owner Paul Stenson with a business proposal - she would promote the hotel to her 87K followers in exchange for a free stay.

Paul, who is no stranger to internet controversy, did not take kindly to the email, and posted it to his café's Facebook page - where followers are regularly treated to his rants.

He wrote:

Stenson asked the influencer how they expected to reward staff - who would be responsible for their stay - if the room wasn't paid for.

He also said that he couldn't understand why they would feel entitled to get something for free while others have to pay.

"The above stats do not make me any better than anyone else or afford me the right to not pay for something everyone else has to pay for."

Although the Dublin hotel did not name the influencer, English blogger Elle Darby took to YouTube to give her response to the situation....

Now, Stenson has released another rant, this time stating that members of the blogging community are no longer welcome in his establishment.

He writes:

'Following the backlash received after asking an unidentified blogger to pay for a hotel room, I have taken the decision to ban all bloggers from our hotel and cafe.

'The sense of entitlement is just too strong in the blogging community and the nastiness, hissy fits and general hate displayed after one of your members was not granted her request for a freebie is giving your whole industry a bad name.

'I never thought we would be inundated with negative reviews for the simple reason that somebody was required to pay for goods received or services rendered.

He concludes:

'P.S. Perhaps if you went out and got real jobs you’d be able to pay for goods and services like everybody else. Just a thought!'

