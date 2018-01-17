Dublin

Dublin Hotel Owner Offers 'Official Apology To Bloggers' Amid Furore Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'

'You are a much more lucrative group of people to piss off than the vegans...'

This isn't going away.

Yesterday, not for the first time, The Charleville Lodge Hotel and The White Moose Café owner Paul Stenson came to public attention after posting a message on Facebook. 

The post was in relation to a social media influencer who he claimed was looking for 'free accommodation in exchange for exposure'. 

The person in question, English blogger Elle Darby, hit back last night by posting a video to clarify the situation. The 22-year-old said she was "torn to shreds" as commenters called her a "freeloader" and "skanky bitch." You can view the whole video below. 

The war of words is now growing legs as Mr. Stenson took to Facebook again late last night to offer an 'official apology' to bloggers. In it he says...

"I am so sorry that I have waited until now to mobilise you in numbers and I am kicking myself that I didn’t think about you before now. If each one of you is pissed off, and you all have your individual following (no matter how small), there is a fair chance that you will all speak badly to your followers about us which will result in a huge number of people hearing about our brand collectively."

He goes on to add...

"I am so sorry that I didn’t think of you guys until now. You are a much more lucrative group of people to piss off than the vegans and the gluten intolerant combined.

Thank you for all your hard work and don’t forget to continue to spread the word about our business!"

It looks like nobody is backing down here. You can read the apology in full in the above post.

