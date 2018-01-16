Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'

"I feel so disgusting having to say this"

An English 'social influencer' who was the talk of Irish social media today after being called out by a Dublin hotel for requesting a free stay.

The Charleville Lodge Hotel and The White Moose Café's owner, Paul Stenson, posted to Facebook earlier today about someone who contacted them to say that they "work as a social media influencer" and have "over 87,000 YouTube subscribers as well as 76,000 Instagram followers."

The eager influencer was looking for a free stay while they and their partner celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early in the capital.

"As I was searching for places to stay, I came across your stunning hotel and would love to feature you in my YouTube videos/dedicated Instagram stories/posts to bring traffic to your hotel and recommend others to book up in return for free accommodation.

Charleville Lodge Hotel responded to the request, saying "it takes a lot of balls to send an email like that, if not much self-respect and dignity."

Hotel owner Paul Stenson was not impressed one bit and took to Facebook to publicly reply to the person without naming them.

Stenson asked the influencer how they expected to reward staff - who would be responsible for their stay - if the room wasn't paid for.

He also said that he couldn't understand why they would feel entitled to get something for free while others have to pay.

"The above stats do not make me any better than anyone else or afford me the right to not pay for something everyone else has to pay for."

Although the Dublin hotel did not name the influencer, English blogger Elle Darby took to YouTube to give her response to the situation....

Elle, who is 22-years-old and a fitness and lifestyle blogger from Bath, posted a video to Youtube earlier this evening, visibly upset.

"I feel disgusting having to say this..." she says. ""As a 22-year-old girl, who's running her own business from her home... I don't feel like I did anything wrong."

Elle compared her asking for complimentary hotel stays to a hotel or business paying for a sponsored magazine review or renting a billboard to advertise their business, saying that she gives exposure that would lead to them having more customers.

She then went on to say that she sent a few emails to "the most gorgeous hotels in Dublin" asking about the possibility of a free stay before going shopping with her friend.

Spotting that Charleville Lodge Hotel had shared her email, Elle says that she was "torn to shreds" by their post.

Elle says that Charleville Lodge Hotel used her "polite business proposal idea" for their social media page with malicious intent.

She also references that the majority of comments who were calling her a "freeloader" and "skanky bitch" were from people over the age of 30 who have no idea how social media works.

You can watch the full video here... (It's 17 minutes long, so grab the popcorn)

