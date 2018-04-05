Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed

A sexual act took place in the hotel corridor and was caught on CCTV.

The Irish Independent is reporting that one of Dublin's most famous hotels had a security guard unfairly dismissed after he allowed a female guest to view a sex tape of herself and another guest.

Court Reporter Gordon Deegan states that a sexual act took place in the CityWest hotel and as a result of the viewing, the guard in question was released by the hotel.

The incident, which took place in late 2015, started when the security guard spotted on CCTV, footage of two hotel guests (one male, one female) performing a sexual act - not intercourse - in the hotel corridor.

Then, the following night, the guard made it known to the female guest that he had seen the footage and offered to show the woman the tape.

However, the woman made a complaint stating that the guard had used offensive and inappropriate language towards her but these allegations were denied by the security guard.

The Labour Court found that the hotel's decision to dismiss the guard was "procedurally unfair" and the guard was awarded €6,000.

