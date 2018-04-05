Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours

He posted on Twitter after allegations arose that he made inappropriate comments on stage on Monday night.

Al Porter's name was in the news again yesterday for all the wrong reason after rumours arose about him being on stage at The George.

People on Social Media said that Porter had made inappropriate jokes about "putting his hands down people's trousers" while on stage there.

Porter was axed from TV3's Blind Date, Today FM's daily radio show and the Olympia pantomime in late 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct on his behalf.

However, the George's Street establishment came out and denied the rumours saying that Porter was just there on a night out, you can read their full statement here.

Since their statement, Pink Tie Promotions - founded by Al Porter and producer, choreographer and director Stuart O'Connor - has spoken about the recent revelations regarding the former radio and television host.

Released on Twitter, the statement reads:

"Al has not worked since taking time off last November to deal with allegations that were made.

"Al categorically denies criminal wrongdoing, and he has not been charged or contacted by Gardai.

"Al is entitled to a private life and was socialising with friends in The George, when he was nominated anonymously to take the stage. In the spirit of the event, he did so briefly, but did not perform any stand up.

"It is very disappointing that even a rare private night out with friends can result in media attention and social media speculation.

"Al takes these matters very seriously. He has not made any comment to media on this since November and continues to deal with it privately."

