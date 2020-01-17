Dublin included in ice/low temperature warning for this evening

Dublin is one of 17 counties hit with a Status Yellow ice/low temperature warning going into the weekend.

All of Leinster and Connacht falls under the weather warning, which becomes valid at 6pm tonight and lasts until 11am Saturday morning.

The ice/low temperature warning from Met Eireann reads: "Temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday."

In its more detailed forecast for the beginning of the weekend, the national forecaster revealed that wintry showers are possible going into Friday night.

"Some wintry showers possible at first tonight," a Met Eireann spokesperson said. "Cold and becoming clear tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures minus 1 to minus 3 degrees. Winds will be light variable or calm with fog expected in places.

"Frost and any fog will clear on Saturday to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day. A very cold start, temperatures will remain below freezing until mid morning and then staying cold through the day with afternoon temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light variable breezes."