Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Dublin /

  • Dublin included in ice/low temperature warning for this evening

Dublin included in ice/low temperature warning for this evening

By Darragh Murphy

January 17, 2020 at 2:04pm

Share:

Dublin is one of 17 counties hit with a Status Yellow ice/low temperature warning going into the weekend.

All of Leinster and Connacht falls under the weather warning, which becomes valid at 6pm tonight and lasts until 11am Saturday morning.

The ice/low temperature warning from Met Eireann reads: "Temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday."

In its more detailed forecast for the beginning of the weekend, the national forecaster revealed that wintry showers are possible going into Friday night.

"Some wintry showers possible at first tonight," a Met Eireann spokesperson said. "Cold and becoming clear tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures minus 1 to minus 3 degrees. Winds will be light variable or calm with fog expected in places.

"Frost and any fog will clear on Saturday to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day. A very cold start, temperatures will remain below freezing until mid morning and then staying cold through the day with afternoon temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light variable breezes."

READ NEXT - Major delays for commuters this morning after truck smashes through level crossing

Share:

Latest articles

There’s a huge Taylor Swift club night coming to Dublin

UFC 246 viewing party in Dublin cancelled on advice from Gardai

Former Dublin footballer shocked to learn he's 'applied' for Love Island

Extra show added for 'The Greatest Showman’ singalong due to phenomenal demand

You may also love

UFC 246 viewing party in Dublin cancelled on advice from Gardai

Former Dublin footballer shocked to learn he's 'applied' for Love Island

Major delays for commuters this morning after truck smashes through level crossing

Viewing party in Dublin for Conor McGregor's comeback at UFC 246

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy