  • Major delays for commuters this morning after truck smashes through level crossing

By Darragh Murphy

January 17, 2020 at 9:47am

It's been a chaotic 24 hours for commuters around Dublin.

A number of commuters heading to work in the capital on Friday morning suffered considerable delays due to an issue near Sutton railway station.

A truck smashed through a level crossing which resulted in major delays between Howth and Howth Junction, with Irish Rail sharing a photograph of the incident to social media (see featured image).

Accompanying the image, Iarnrod Eireann wrote: "Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets. Knock-on delays expected to other DART and Commuter services also."

Several passengers on the Luas Green Line were also delayed on their morning commute due to an earlier incident.

 

Many of those driving to work weren't spared delays either, with a number of inbound Dublin Bus routes diverted and a lot of congestion near the Port Tunnel.


?

Friday morning's commuter chaos follows Thursday's tractor protest, which added more than an hour to some drivers' journeys home.

Those heading southbound on the M50 on Thursday evening experienced significant delays as farmers' go-slow protest brought traffic to a slow crawl on one of the country's busiest roads.

Let's all just keep our fingers crossed for a smooth commute home after work this evening.

WATCH: Elephant calves at Dublin Zoo had a ball playing with discarded Christmas trees

