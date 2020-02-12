Dublin included in new snow/ice warning from Met Eireann

Dublin is one of 11 counties to be hit with a new snow/ice warning by Met Eireann.

A countrywide Status Yellow snow/ice warning expired at 10am on Wednesday morning but it didn't take long for Met Eireann to issue a fresh one for 11 counties.

Dublin, Donegal, Monaghan, Louth, Wicklow, Cavan and all of Connacht will fall under the new Status Yellow warning, which is valid from 8pm on Wednesday evening to 10am on Thursday morning.

The warning reads: "Icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere."

The update comes as Met Eireann continues to monitor the reported approach of Storm Dennis, which follows the arrival of Storm Ciara last weekend.

Storm Dennis was named by the United Kingdom's Met Office on Tuesday and is expected to affect parts of Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

While Storm Dennis will not be as severe as Storm Ciara, it is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to several counties.

It may be too early to tell how extreme Storm Dennis will be but it's possible that additional weather warnings are issued by Met Eireann in the coming days.