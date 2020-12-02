Close

Dublin is about to get a new fried chicken joint called Happy Endings

By Rory Cashin

December 2, 2020 at 11:21am

There is a catch... they'll only be around for one month.

Okay, we'll be honest - they definitely caught our attention with that name.

Happy Endings is... a choice.

Paired with the fact that we love fried chicken, it was definitely going to become a must-visit.

However, beyond the name, we don't know too much more just yet.

All of the major questions we have about the new outlet are left mostly unanswered:

Where? - "Dublin City North"

When? - "Very soon"

What? - "Pop-Up Fried Chicken Joint with a twist", with that Banh Mì Burger above giving an indication of what that twist might be.

Anything else? - "One month only"

So that is all we've got right now, but once we get any more info, we'll let you know ASAP!

