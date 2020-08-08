Dublin is bathed in sunshine today but how long will it last?

Saturday, August 8 2020 - the day the sun FINALLY got over its shyness and crept out in Dublin for a period of longer than twenty minutes.

From early this morning, Dublin has been bathed in sunshine and the city is buzzing with people - all following HSE social distancing guidelines of course.

With the ongoing pedestrianisation trial in the Grafton Street area and an abundance of beaches and parks in our beautiful capital, it's a great day to get out and about while keeping yourself and others safe. However, if you happen to be working or tied up with other things, you're probably wondering if this is your only chance to get some much-needed rays on your skin.

Well, the good news is that tomorrow will be much of the same. Met Éireann predicts that Sunday in Dublin will be 'warm and mainly dry with sunny spells' and temperatures could reach a high of 24 degrees. As I type, it's currently 19 degrees out there so if anything, tomorrow will be an improvement on that.

As for the week ahead, the warm weather looks set to continue until Wednesday at least, with the odd thundery downpour on Monday - it wouldn't be Dublin without it, right?

Thursday will bring some more showers and it looks like they will become widespread before a weekend of unsettled weather next week.

Basically, if you're working Monday to Friday, today and tomorrow is your best opportunity to get out and enjoy some of the fine weather. A full Met Éireann outlook for the week ahead can be found here.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: The iconic Dublin pub that used lockdown as an opportunity to create something new