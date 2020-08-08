Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin is bathed in sunshine today but how long will it last?

By James Fenton

August 8, 2020 at 12:57pm

Share:

Saturday, August 8 2020 - the day the sun FINALLY got over its shyness and crept out in Dublin for a period of longer than twenty minutes.

From early this morning, Dublin has been bathed in sunshine and the city is buzzing with people - all following HSE social distancing guidelines of course.

With the ongoing pedestrianisation trial in the Grafton Street area and an abundance of beaches and parks in our beautiful capital, it's a great day to get out and about while keeping yourself and others safe. However, if you happen to be working or tied up with other things, you're probably wondering if this is your only chance to get some much-needed rays on your skin.

Well, the good news is that tomorrow will be much of the same. Met Éireann predicts that Sunday in Dublin will be 'warm and mainly dry with sunny spells' and temperatures could reach a high of 24 degrees. As I type, it's currently 19 degrees out there so if anything, tomorrow will be an improvement on that.

As for the week ahead, the warm weather looks set to continue until Wednesday at least, with the odd thundery downpour on Monday - it wouldn't be Dublin without it, right?

Thursday will bring some more showers and it looks like they will become widespread before a weekend of unsettled weather next week.

Basically, if you're working Monday to Friday, today and tomorrow is your best opportunity to get out and enjoy some of the fine weather. A full Met Éireann outlook for the week ahead can be found here.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: The iconic Dublin pub that used lockdown as an opportunity to create something new

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin City Council have once again extended the hours for pedestrianisation trials

PICS: First look at new city centre outdoor seating area

Dublin Zoo has a new resident and that's certainly worth another visit

11 Dublin pubs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19

You may also love

Dublin City Council have once again extended the hours for pedestrianisation trials

PICS: First look at new city centre outdoor seating area

Dublin Zoo has a new resident and that's certainly worth another visit

11 Dublin pubs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.