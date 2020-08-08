Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin City Council have once again extended the hours for pedestrianisation trials

By James Fenton

August 8, 2020 at 10:55am

Share:

Dublin City Council have once again decided to extend the hours for the pedestrianisation trials in the Grafton Street area.

Today and tomorrow, South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court will be closed off to traffic for the third consecutive weekend. The pedestrianisation trial has so far been a roaring success and with a new footpath extension in place on South Anne Street, there will be even more room to walk around this weekend.

After what it calls 'extremely positive feedback', Dublin City Council has announced that this weekend's trial will be extended to 11pm, just as it was over the Bank Holiday last week. During the first weekend of the trial, the area reopened to traffic at 7pm on each day.

A spokesperson for DCC said that 'these measures are being taken to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the many cafes and restaurants in the area and so enjoy the city centre.'

Last week, some businesses reported a 100% increase on trade from lockdown levels. The aforementioned streets will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 11pm throughout this weekend.

READ NEXT: 11 Dublin pubs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin is bathed in sunshine today but how long will it last?

PICS: First look at new city centre outdoor seating area

Dublin Zoo has a new resident and that's certainly worth another visit

11 Dublin pubs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19

You may also love

Dublin is bathed in sunshine today but how long will it last?

PICS: First look at new city centre outdoor seating area

Dublin Zoo has a new resident and that's certainly worth another visit

11 Dublin pubs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.