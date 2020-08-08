Dublin City Council have once again extended the hours for pedestrianisation trials

Dublin City Council have once again decided to extend the hours for the pedestrianisation trials in the Grafton Street area.

Today and tomorrow, South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court will be closed off to traffic for the third consecutive weekend. The pedestrianisation trial has so far been a roaring success and with a new footpath extension in place on South Anne Street, there will be even more room to walk around this weekend.

After what it calls 'extremely positive feedback', Dublin City Council has announced that this weekend's trial will be extended to 11pm, just as it was over the Bank Holiday last week. During the first weekend of the trial, the area reopened to traffic at 7pm on each day.

A spokesperson for DCC said that 'these measures are being taken to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the many cafes and restaurants in the area and so enjoy the city centre.'

Last week, some businesses reported a 100% increase on trade from lockdown levels. The aforementioned streets will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 11pm throughout this weekend.

