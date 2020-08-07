Close

PICS: First look at new city centre outdoor seating area

By Sarah Finnan

August 7, 2020 at 3:25pm

Dublin City Council (DCC) has shared a photo of the completed outdoor seating area on South Anne Street.

Work on an outdoor seating area on South Anne Street has just been completed ahead of the weekend. Part of the ongoing pedestrianisation trials in Dublin city, locals have made use of the traffic-free additional space over the past two weekends.

A welcome addition for businesses in the vicinity, customers of Coffeeangel and neighbouring establishments will be able to soak in the sunshine and good atmosphere this weekend as work has just finished up on the new seating area.

Sharing both a before and after of the area, DCC confirmed that the space will be used for pedestrians and outdoor seating.

Other areas that will be closed off to traffic this weekend include Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court.

Earlier today DCC confirmed that it has received over 850 responses to an online survey about the Grafton Street area pedestrianisation trials - with the majority of feedback described as "overwhelmingly positive". The initiative has also proven to be hugely popular with business owners who have already made calls for the project to be extended past its four-weekend trial.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin City Council 

