11 Dublin pubs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19

By Sarah Finnan

August 7, 2020 at 12:16pm

A total of 11 Dublin pubs have announced their permanent closure as a result of Covid-19 so far.

An extremely difficult time for hospitality business owners and publicans, most are struggling to stay afloat in the current climate. Forced to operate at reduced capacity, many have found the new circumstances too difficult to navigate with 11 Dublin pubs announcing their immediate closure.

Commenting on the situation, Jimmy Healy, a spokesperson for The Licensed Vintners Association told The Sun:

“Every week that the pubs remain closed, the pressure increases and the viability is under question.

"We know of 11 pubs in Dublin alone. If you look at the ­country as a whole, it’s carnage.”

Beloved city centre haunt The Sackville Lounge confirmed that they'd be closing their doors for good during the week. Putting the decision down to events in relation to Covid-19, a post on the pub's website informed customers of the news:

"The Sackville Lounge was an Irish traditional pub located at Sackville Place just a stone's throw from O'Connell Street, Dublin. Due to recent events in relation to Covid-19, The Sackville Lounge is now permanently closed. We wish to thank all our patrons for the great times had at The Sackville Lounge and we wish everyone the best for the future."

Other pubs to have followed suit include The Queens in Dalkey, Bakers Pub in The Liberties, The Donaghmede Inn and The Cardiff Inn in Finglas.

This follows Government announcement that pubs that don't serve food won't be allowed to reopen until August 31 at the earliest.

Header image via The Sackville Lounge

READ NEXT: Dublin pub: ‘We are NOT all in this together’

