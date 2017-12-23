Dublin Lady Searches For Four Hero Teens Who Helped Her Dog In Artane Last Night

We need to find these heroes immediately!

The sheer panic and emptiness you feel when your pet goes missing or runs away is truly awful. You feel both helpless and hopeless.

But for Katie Killeen, the experience ended up being a really heartwarming one - even though it was very touch-and-go to begin with.

Katie took to Twitter to try and find four hero teens who helped her immeasurably when her dog slipped out of his harness, after taking strong meds.

She wrote in a note posted to the social media site:

'I was walking my dog home from the vet (he's getting B12 injections) and he managed to slip his harness in the middle of artane roundabout. I lost it.

'We adopted him from Dog's Trust and I would never forgive myself if anything happened to him.

'I've never felt the panic and fear I experienced as he sprinted between rows of traffic.

'4 teenagers came sprinting from Gracefield Avenue to help. They stopped the traffic - like standing in the road stopped it. They stayed for about ten minutes till we caught him.

'Then they stayed to make sure I was ok.

'I really want to find them to say thank you. There was no incentive for them to be as wonderful as they were and they deserve to be recognised.

Can you help me find these guys? They literally stood in rows of traffic tonight to stop my dog from getting knocked down. Great teenagers deserve to be recognised, and these 4 were the best. @DogsTrust_IE @hollyshortall @darraghdoyle @clontarfIE pic.twitter.com/yWLihUY63M — Katie Killeen (@heykatiek) December 23, 2017

Do you know who these teens may have been? Get in touch on Facebook or Twitter!

READ MORE: Christmas In Dublin Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Seven Traditions