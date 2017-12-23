Christmas Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Seven Traditions

Make sure and get a couple of these ticked off

It's not called the most wonderful time of the year for nothing. The festive season really is a great couple of weeks, especially in the city.

From pints in the local on Christmas Eve, to an annual appearance in Mass and heading to some of the best Christmas markets around, Dublin has a lot to offer when it comes to it's classic festive traditions.

The Grafton Street Busk

In what has become an annual tradition, hundreds of people continually gather on Christmas Eve to watch some of Ireland's best musicians as they put on a sing-song to raise money for charity.

Last year saw Glen Hansard, Gavin James, The Coronas and Damian Rice perform to the audience, so we can't WAIT to see who shows up at this year's gig.

Funderland

From ice-skating, to Christmas markets and amusement rides, this annual pop-up Christmas event is a must.

And although it may not be the 'hot spot' that it once was when we were 14 and we would save up to buy an outfit for the night, it's fair to say that Funderland still hasn't gotten old.

Christmas Eve Pints

What's better than heading down to the local pub to catch up with everyone over a few cold ones, and stumbling home to the house to get the first smells of the Christmas dinner.

That's right. Nothing.

Christmas Mass

"Mam, do I really need to go to mass?"

Whether it's midnight mass on Christmas Eve, or morning mass the following day, you'll most likely go (or be dragged) to a Christmas ceremony at some stage or another.

With everyone bursting through the doors to make it to perhaps the only mass they'll go to that year, you'll be lucky to have room to breathe for the hour.

Christmas Markets

Dublin always comes through with some great Christmas markets every year.

From Dun Laoghaoire Christmas market, to the flea market at The Point Square and the Ha'penny market in the Grand Social, you're spoiled for choice!

Charity Swim At The Forty Foot

Yes, it's bound to be feckin' freezing, but every year loads of people show up to take part in the annual charity swim at the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

It may be the last thing you want to do on Christmas morning, but it's a good excuse to ask for extra turkey at the table later that day.

The Live Crib

On display just outside the Mansion House on Dawson St, the live crib is an all-time classic when it comes to traditions in the city.

You can look at it for free, but donations to the Mansion House Fuel Fund are welcome too.

