Smokers Will Be Disgusted With Dublin City Council's Newest Report

Our beautiful streets don't stay beautiful all by themselves, you know. A lot of work goes into keeping them clean.

However, there is still one main litter factor in the capital and it is now the focus of a campaign that has been launched by Dublin City Council.

A new report based on 2016 by the NLPMS (National Litter Pollution Monitoring System) has found that cigarette butts, packaging and matches make up for around 60% of street litter in Dublin and 'Bin the Butt' looks to tackle the issue and try and clamp down on the amount of litter being dropped by smokers.

The council went as far as saying that cigarette waste is now a "major issue" in the city.

As well as cigarettes, food-related litter made up nearly 20% of the rubbish on the streets with chewing gum being the main food-related type.

All in all, the main source of litter pollution was pedestrians (61%), passing motorists (15%), and retail outlets (7%).



Dublin City Council Waste Management Services Officer Simon Brock said: "Our cleaning teams out on Dublin's streets everyday are seeing the implications of this problem and the serious effects it's having on our beautiful city, both visually and environmentally."

"We want smokers to make a conscious effort to bin their cigarette butt in the nearest bin or suitable container."

