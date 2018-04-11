Dublin

Smokers Will Be Disgusted With Dublin City Council's Newest Report

The council are trying to tackle a "major issue".

Grafton Street Feb

Our beautiful streets don't stay beautiful all by themselves, you know. A lot of work goes into keeping them clean.

However, there is still one main litter factor in the capital and it is now the focus of a campaign that has been launched by Dublin City Council. 

A new report based on 2016 by the NLPMS (National Litter Pollution Monitoring System) has found that cigarette butts, packaging and matches make up for around 60% of street litter in Dublin and 'Bin the Butt' looks to tackle the issue and try and clamp down on the amount of litter being dropped by smokers.

The council went as far as saying that cigarette waste is now a "major issue" in the city.

As well as cigarettes, food-related litter made up nearly 20% of the rubbish on the streets with chewing gum being the main food-related type. 

All in all, the main source of litter pollution was pedestrians (61%), passing motorists (15%), and retail outlets (7%).

Dublin City Council Waste Management Services Officer Simon Brock said: "Our cleaning teams out on Dublin's streets everyday are seeing the implications of this problem and the serious effects it's having on our beautiful city, both visually and environmentally."

"We want smokers to make a conscious effort to bin their cigarette butt in the nearest bin or suitable container."

READ NEXT:Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Dublin littering City Dublin city centre news smoking cigarette
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Smokers Will Be Disgusted With Dublin City Council's Newest Report
Smokers Will Be Disgusted With Dublin City Council's Newest Report
Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good
Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store
Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
The Anti-Social Behaviour Happening At Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
The Anti-Social Behaviour Happening At Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good
Dublin

Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good
The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale
News

The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
Feature

33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Best Of

Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin