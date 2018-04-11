Dublin

Dublin's Most Famous Market Could Be Closing Down For Good

It would be a very sad sight after almost 100 years.

The Hill Market

'The Hill' at Croke Park can be a very intimidating place to stand, especially if you're not wearing a blue jersey.

It's where Dubliners gang up and become one to cheer on the 'Boys in Blue' scaring opposition fans and players for years upon years.

But it's not the only famous 'Hill' in the capital where people of Dublin have been known to flock to in their hundreds.

A legendary Dublin market of the same nickname has been operating out of North Cumberland Street for almost a century now, but its time might be coming to an end. 

Those who trade out of the market - situated just behind O'Connell Street - fear that the chop could be coming after Dublin City Council said it won't renew their licences following problems with illegal trading and waste management. 

This is something which the traders have denied. 

While the market sells all kinds of everything, it is mostly known for its selling of second-hand clothes. 

One trader, 86-year-old Teresa Carroll told 98FM that this has been her livelihood for six decades. 

"We all have bills to pay and mouths to feed, and you just can't let that go. [The customers] live to come down to us on a Saturday morning".

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

