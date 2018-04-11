News

The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale

A sad day for the area...

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 15 36 13

The owners of Kiely's Of Donnybrook have announced on social media that they have put the iconic pub up for sale. 

The bar has long been a favourite of locals in the area as well as those attending rugby matches at Donnybrook Stadium but owners Pat and Mary have now taken to Facebook to announce that they are retiring and giving their 'four wonderful children their shot at living their own lives'

The post goes on to say:

'It took alot of soul searching to make this decision as we have had 30 wonderful years in Donnybrook and made life long friends not just in Ireland but across the world. 

'We want to thank everyone for your support in that time and especially our hard working staff. It's not goodbye yet as we expect to be around for several months yet so drop in for a chat.'

While Kiely's has been staple of the Dublin pub scene for a number of years, it reached new levels of fame by appearing in Paul Howard's Ross O'Carroll-Kelly books as the go-to boozer of the main character. 

It's fair to say it will be missed by locals and visitors alike and many will be stopping in for a pint before the premises changes hands.

(header pic: Kiely's Of Donnybrook)

kielys Donnybrook closing For sale
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

