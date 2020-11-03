Dublin looks set to lose its status as a Euro 2020 host city

UEFA is reportedly considering scrapping the use of multiple host cities for Euro 2020, which is due to take place next summer.

The 16th European Championship, which is still being branded as Euro 2020 despite being pushed back to next year, had been due to be hosted by 12 cities across Europe, with four games pencilled in for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

However, given the uncertainty over travel restrictions in the host nations, European football's governing body is now looking into hosting the entire tournament in Russia. The country has indicated that the necessary infrastructure is already in place after they hosted the 2018 World Cup across 11 cities.

If Ireland had qualified for Euro 2020, all of our group games would have taken place at the Aviva Stadium. However, since losing the play-off to Slovakia last month, 'the attraction has diminished', according to The Irish Sun. Currently, Dublin is scheduled to host three group games, including Sweden v Poland, as well as a last 16 encounter.

The news will come as a blow to organisers, who had planned on turning places like Merrion Square into 'football villages', where fans could gather and watch games.

READ NEXT: Three DART stations named as the worst for anti-social behaviour