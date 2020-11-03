Three DART stations named as the worst for anti-social behaviour

New figures have revealed that Connolly, Booterstown and Lansdowne Road DART stations accumulate more passenger warnings about anti-social behaviour than any other.

The figures relate to Irish Rail's text alert system and show that the three aforementioned stations have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour, intimidation and on-board fighting.

The Irish Times reports that Pearse Station, Sandymount, Sydney Parade and Dún Laoghaire recorded the highest number of distressing incidents while Bray and Portmarnock had the lowest number of reports during the period of the start of 2020 until September.

47 alerts were made about passengers not adhering to social distancing or mask-wearing regulations while 121 alerts related to drug-taking, drinking and smoking on carriages.

The worst month of 2020 so far was February with 82 complaints made, followed by July with 56 complaints.

