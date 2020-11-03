Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Three DART stations named as the worst for anti-social behaviour

By James Fenton

November 3, 2020 at 9:16am

Share:

New figures have revealed that Connolly, Booterstown and Lansdowne Road DART stations accumulate more passenger warnings about anti-social behaviour than any other.

The figures relate to Irish Rail's text alert system and show that the three aforementioned stations have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour, intimidation and on-board fighting.

The Irish Times reports that Pearse Station, Sandymount, Sydney Parade and Dún Laoghaire recorded the highest number of distressing incidents while Bray and Portmarnock had the lowest number of reports during the period of the start of 2020 until September.

47 alerts were made about passengers not adhering to social distancing or mask-wearing regulations while 121 alerts related to drug-taking, drinking and smoking on carriages.

The worst month of 2020 so far was February with 82 complaints made, followed by July with 56 complaints.

READ NEXT: Over €230,000 of fare evasion fines issued on Luas services during the pandemic

Share:

Latest articles

When will we know the results of the US Presidential election?

Dublin looks set to lose its status as a Euro 2020 host city

Dublin café shares their joy at South Anne Street pedestrianisation news

How to watch the US Presidential Election on Irish TV

You may also love

When will we know the results of the US Presidential election?

Dublin café shares their joy at South Anne Street pedestrianisation news

How to watch the US Presidential Election on Irish TV

Plans to make four city-centre areas pedestrian-only zones

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.