Dublin neighbourhood still numbered among 'world's coolest' but plummets down the list

The popular vicinity once again takes pride of place, though it's in the relegation zone now...

The cost of living crisis and the continued erosion of cultural spaces may well be sweeping through the capital and beyond, but there's still room to rank a Dublin neighbourhood amongst the elite, it seems.

Culture bible Time Out is back again with its 'Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World' list and if we're to take this thing seriously – and we simply must do so – well, the numerical rankings spell trouble for the Irish entry.

No more standing on ceremony – Stoneybatter is the location in question, with the popular Dublin 7 haunt once more making a dent in all things deemed 'cool'. Last year, the 'Batter came in at a very healthy number 15. This year, however, it ranks at number 49 out of 51.

That's relegation form, baby! But let's focus on the positives. Per the Time Out write-up, Stoneybatter is apparently the answer when "any Dubliner" is asked to name where they would want to live in the city.

"Why do so many locals covet a tiny, garden-less cottage here rather than something more spacious elsewhere?" they ask.

"Because the vibe is unbeatable. Nestled between Phoenix Park and the River Liffey and only a short walk from the city centre, this hip enclave is awash with funky pubs, idyllic cafés and some of the best eats in Dublin.

"Not only that, but there’s a real sense of community pride here that isn’t replicated anywhere else in the city. To get a real sense of it, head to some of the local pubs like Frank Ryan’s or Mulligans and just soak up the atmosphere – along with a few pints, of course."

So there you have it. Stoneybatter reigns supreme. At number 49. Out of 51. Speaking of the ranking, just how does one define the "coolest" neighbourhoods in the world?

"The neighbourhoods we’ve featured are, simply put, incredible places to be right now," notes the Time Out intro.

"They’re areas with accessible, cutting-edge culture and nightlife; brilliant and affordable food and drink; lively street life and big community vibes. They’re distinctive districts that you can walk across in half an hour or less, but could spend a whole day or more exploring.

"They’re great areas for people to live, visit and stay. They’re places that mix up the best of the old and new schools. Locals love them, and you will too."

Righto. Let's close by revealing the top 10, shall we?

Time Out's Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World:

10. Cours Julien, Marseille, France

9. Barrio Yungay, Santiago, Chile

8. Cliftonville, Margate, UK

7. Shimokitazawa, Tokyo, Japan

6. Barrio Logan, San Diego, USA

5. Mile End, Montreal, Canada

4. Ridgewood, New York, USA

3. Wat Bo Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia

2. Cais do Sodré, Lisbon, Portugal

1. Colonia Americana, Guadalajara, Mexico

You can check out the full list here.