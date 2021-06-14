Dublin office replaces vile graffiti, aimed at neighbours Pantibar, with Pride flags

By James Fenton

June 14, 2021 at 3:32pm

Share:
Dublin office replaces vile graffiti, aimed at neighbours Pantibar, with Pride flags

The Strand Street branch of Etsy have painted over vile graffiti aimed at their neighbours at Pantibar.

Earlier, Panti Bliss shared a photo which depicted a vile message and an arrow pointing towards Pantibar. The post was captioned 'We had a fantastic re-opening weekend, and then this was painted on the building two doors up from Pantibar last night.'

People were quick to offer their support and just a couple of hours later, Panti shared another picture with the graffiti now painted over and Pride flags hanging from the windows. This one was captioned 'The graffiti I posted earlier was painted on our neighbor @etsy's building. Here's the "after pic". Thank you Etsy! X ❤?✊️'

A wonderful show of support from one business to another. Everybody needs good neighbours.

READ NEXT: PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Dermot Kennedy shares throwback pic along with inspiring message

Paint By The Pints to host special Pride event

It's socially distanced girl summer at the Button Factory as new shows announced

Uno Mas can help you up your barbecue game with these delish grill kits

You may also love

PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

Capel Street pedestrianisation begins this weekend

Pearse and Tara Street stations will both be closed this weekend

This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.