Dublin office replaces vile graffiti, aimed at neighbours Pantibar, with Pride flags

The Strand Street branch of Etsy have painted over vile graffiti aimed at their neighbours at Pantibar.

Earlier, Panti Bliss shared a photo which depicted a vile message and an arrow pointing towards Pantibar. The post was captioned 'We had a fantastic re-opening weekend, and then this was painted on the building two doors up from Pantibar last night.'

People were quick to offer their support and just a couple of hours later, Panti shared another picture with the graffiti now painted over and Pride flags hanging from the windows. This one was captioned 'The graffiti I posted earlier was painted on our neighbor @etsy's building. Here's the "after pic". Thank you Etsy! X ❤?✊️'

A wonderful show of support from one business to another. Everybody needs good neighbours.

