PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

We were promised an outdoor summer in Dublin this year and over the weekend, we got to experience it in all its glory.

After the earlier pedestrianisation of areas such as Merrion Row and South Anne Street, Capel Street and Parliament Street followed suit over the weekend and Dubliners have noted how lovely the atmosphere was.

People ate, walked around and generally just chilled out, free from the restraints of the usual city centre traffic. After consecutive weekends of tensions between Gardaí and city centre dwellers, it seems that the return of outdoor hospitality has made a big difference.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu was among those who shared the buzz with people on social media...

Right. On my way to start my wander to see how the city is this weekend. No reports of a repeat of last weekend so far so here we go. It's always best to see first hand. Will live post as I go from spot to spot. So far Sth Anne St looks good, this was rammed last week. Thread. pic.twitter.com/b220roVTpn — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) June 12, 2021

Chatham Row had a high toilet usage rate last week. It's buzzing but not too bad. About to turn the corner to South William..... pic.twitter.com/7E8F5xdK2Q — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) June 12, 2021

Finally on Capel-pedestrianisation really suits it. Met some really lovely people (Jordan, Conan & Mark) full of chats. This is the thing, Dublin is a community, we just need spaces for our community to hang out. Completely different from last week & well worth visiting. pic.twitter.com/ZAgiIb9u2t — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) June 12, 2021

Loving the new pedestrianised #CapelStreet The Best street in #Dublin is now even better. Great Pints & People #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/2zYngUrKR4 — Billy Treacy (@billy_treacy) June 12, 2021

21st Century Dublin is an absolute vibe! 😍 pic.twitter.com/dT4eBPGPBK — Streets Are For People (@streetsare4ppl) June 12, 2021

Obligatory Grogan’s picture. Dublin is one hell’uva city. 💜😘 pic.twitter.com/69NqRPYMW0 — Gary Gannon TD (@GaryGannonTD) June 12, 2021

Lovely weekend enjoying the newly pedestrianized Capel Street in the sunshine (photos not all mine)😎 At certain times you would really think you had been transported to Italy. Well done to @DubCityCouncil 👏🏻👏🏻 & @RayMcAdam #CapelStreet pic.twitter.com/fA5pHpuGhI — Rónán Hourican (@ronanhourican) June 13, 2021

Long may it continue indeed.

(header pic: Hazel Chu)

READ NEXT: Attention egg lovers - A new egg sandwich joint has opened up in George's Street Arcade