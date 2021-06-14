PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

By James Fenton

June 14, 2021 at 12:23pm

PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

We were promised an outdoor summer in Dublin this year and over the weekend, we got to experience it in all its glory.

After the earlier pedestrianisation of areas such as Merrion Row and South Anne Street, Capel Street and Parliament Street followed suit over the weekend and Dubliners have noted how lovely the atmosphere was.

People ate, walked around and generally just chilled out, free from the restraints of the usual city centre traffic. After consecutive weekends of tensions between Gardaí and city centre dwellers, it seems that the return of outdoor hospitality has made a big difference.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu was among those who shared the buzz with people on social media...

Long may it continue indeed.

(header pic: Hazel Chu)

