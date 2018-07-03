Dublin Pub Responds To Accusation That It's Overcharging People By A Lot

They are rumoured to be "charging people multiple times for the same purchases".

This Dublin pub has come under fire after a Reddit Thread appeared which stated that it was "charging people multiple times for the same purchases."

The user, called frugal-mcfrugalface said that the pub had claimed that the overcharging was due to a fault with the machine.

In a statement, Ryans Beggars Bush at 115 Haddington Road told Lovin Media Group that:

"This was reported to us by a customer this morning. We immediately reported it to the bank and a full investigation is underway.

"We understand that the customers funds may actually be held by his own Bank who can do so for up to 10 days if a payment is rejected before pre lodging back to his account.

"This is all been checked out and when the outcome is known, the customer will refunded if that is the appropriate remedy."

The Beggars Bush public house was established in 1803 and was purchased by Thomas Ryan in 1913. The Beggars Bush got its name from the area and the army barracks that was built beside it in 1827.

It is now in its fourth generation of Ryans and is known to be a "friendly, family run pub."

