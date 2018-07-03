Dublin

Dublin Pub Responds To Accusation That It's Overcharging People By A Lot

They are rumoured to be "charging people multiple times for the same purchases".

Dublin Pub Jan

This Dublin pub has come under fire after a Reddit Thread appeared which stated that it was "charging people multiple times for the same purchases."

The user, called frugal-mcfrugalface said that the pub had claimed that the overcharging was due to a fault with the machine.

In a statement, Ryans Beggars Bush at 115 Haddington Road told Lovin Media Group that:

"This was reported to us by a customer this morning. We immediately reported it to the bank and a full investigation is underway.

"We understand that the customers funds may actually be held by his own Bank who can do so for up to 10 days if a payment is rejected before pre lodging back to his account.

"This is all been checked out and when the outcome is known, the customer will refunded if that is the appropriate remedy."

The Beggars Bush public house was established in 1803 and was purchased by Thomas Ryan in 1913. The Beggars Bush got its name from the area and the army barracks that was built beside it in 1827.

It is now in its fourth generation of Ryans and is known to be a "friendly, family run pub."

READ NEXT: PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Beggars Bush Ryans Beggars Bush Pubs drinking Pub
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Pub Responds To Accusation That It's Overcharging People By A Lot
Dublin Pub Responds To Accusation That It's Overcharging People By A Lot
One Of The Best Sunny Spots In The City Is Temporarily Closing From Today
One Of The Best Sunny Spots In The City Is Temporarily Closing From Today
PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents
PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents
Footage Shows A Digger Has Destroyed Loads Of Children's Hearts In Dublin Following Self-Made Swimming Pool Destruction
Footage Shows A Digger Has Destroyed Loads Of Children's Hearts In Dublin Following Self-Made Swimming Pool Destruction
PIC: Dublin City Council Power Washing While Rest Of Dublin On Hose Pipe Ban
PIC: Dublin City Council Power Washing While Rest Of Dublin On Hose Pipe Ban
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin Fire Brigade Dealing With Number Of 'Malicious Fires' Alongside Canal
Dublin Fire Brigade Dealing With Number Of 'Malicious Fires' Alongside Canal
PICS: "We Need To Talk About The State This Dublin Place Is Being Left In"
PICS: "We Need To Talk About The State This Dublin Place Is Being Left In"
Eyebrows Raised Over Dublin Pub's Controversial Type Of Animal Racing Fundraiser
Eyebrows Raised Over Dublin Pub's Controversial Type Of Animal Racing Fundraiser
Major Changes To The Dublin Bus Network Have Been Announced
Major Changes To The Dublin Bus Network Have Been Announced
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
News

PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
Lifestyle

Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group