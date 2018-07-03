News

PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place

"About to commit a hate crime lads it involves a stone and some piteoga wishme luck xxx"

Pantibar was attacked on Friday night with a brick and it seems as though the culprit posted online minutes before the attack.

Owner Rory O' Neill AKA Pantibliss took to Instagram to share the picture which said: "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND" in Irish.

However, Irish journalist, Matthew Mulligan who works for Storyful has found a thread on 4chan which allegedly shows the culprit commenting that they are about to: "commit a hate crime lads it involves a stone and some piteoga."

The culprit in question went on to say that: "There’s a lot of faggots and bouncers here actually not sure if I have the bollocks to chuck it" and added "Jesus Christ there’s about 100 people outside, I could make a clean getaway if I didn’t think I’d freeze up.”

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his late teens was arrested soon after the attack.

You can find the full 4chan chain here which starts around the half 10 mark.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

