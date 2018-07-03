PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place

"About to commit a hate crime lads it involves a stone and some piteoga wishme luck xxx"

Pantibar was attacked on Friday night with a brick and it seems as though the culprit posted online minutes before the attack.

Owner Rory O' Neill AKA Pantibliss took to Instagram to share the picture which said: "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND" in Irish.

However, Irish journalist, Matthew Mulligan who works for Storyful has found a thread on 4chan which allegedly shows the culprit commenting that they are about to: "commit a hate crime lads it involves a stone and some piteoga."

Worked on this story for @thetimesIE: Anonymous posts linked to brick attack on gay barhttps://t.co/qlacH7mCck — matthew mulligan (@storyfulmatthew) July 3, 2018

The culprit in question went on to say that: "There’s a lot of faggots and bouncers here actually not sure if I have the bollocks to chuck it" and added "Jesus Christ there’s about 100 people outside, I could make a clean getaway if I didn’t think I’d freeze up.”

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his late teens was arrested soon after the attack.

You can find the full 4chan chain here which starts around the half 10 mark.

READ NEXT: PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here