A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught

The brick was emblazoned with a homophobic message

A man who reportedly threw a brick through Pantibar's window last night was caught by the bar manager within minutes.

Owner Rory O' Neill AKA Pantibliss took to Instagram last night to share a photo of the brick, which was emblazoned with a homophobic message.

Panti wrote:

'A brick was thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt thankfully.
It says, in Irish, "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND"

But we are Ireland.
Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy. Be thankful for it, because some people have neither.'

However, just moments later Panti posted an update, writing that the 'brick-thrower' had been caught:

'Word of advice: never return to the scene of the crime. Brick tosser already caught - by bar manager Shane and bouncer Aaron while he was running from the cops! Idiot already arrested. Young closet... sorry... I mean young guy. 😄 Why'd he do it? "I don't fuckin like dem" etc'

Karma.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

