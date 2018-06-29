Dublin

Newstalk Reporter Has All Of His Equipment Stolen In St. Stephen's Green

He has appealed for the return of his property...

Shutterstock 621031001

Not long after Michael Healy-Rae had his bike stolen last week, another well-known Irish person has taken to social media to appeal for the return of their property.

Newstalk's political correspondent Sean Defoe has today stated on Twitter that his laptop bag, which held all of his recording equipment was taken from St. Stephen's Green. He described the bag as black in colour and appealed for the culprit to return his wallet and keys to a nearby shop.

People were quick to offer their support underneath Sean's post...

Screen Shot 2018 06 29 At 18 28 08

With a lot of people out and about in the city throughout the current heatwave, it might be worth being that bit more wary if you're heading out.

sean defoe stolen equipment stephens green
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Dublin

