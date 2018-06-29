Newstalk Reporter Has All Of His Equipment Stolen In St. Stephen's Green

He has appealed for the return of his property...

Not long after Michael Healy-Rae had his bike stolen last week, another well-known Irish person has taken to social media to appeal for the return of their property.

Newstalk's political correspondent Sean Defoe has today stated on Twitter that his laptop bag, which held all of his recording equipment was taken from St. Stephen's Green. He described the bag as black in colour and appealed for the culprit to return his wallet and keys to a nearby shop.

Had my laptop bag lifted in St Stephen’s Green today. Black bag with all my recording equipment in it.



I’m not even annoyed but if you took it my empty wallet and keys are no good to you and I’d love them back. Please hand them into a shop or something. Happy Friday — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) June 29, 2018

People were quick to offer their support underneath Sean's post...

With a lot of people out and about in the city throughout the current heatwave, it might be worth being that bit more wary if you're heading out.

