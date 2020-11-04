Dublin restaurant declares 'it's Italian Christmas' at their new outdoor market

With level five restrictions still in place for another few weeks, restaurateurs have been brainstorming ways to adapt their venues to the new regulations with many places turning to outdoor markets as an alternative.

Heading down that same path, Riba Restaurant is the latest Dublin spot to try out the idea, kicking things off with their beautiful Italian Market as of 8am this morning. Fully stocked with coffee, pastries, fresh bread and all the other groceries you could possibly need, owners have declared that "it's Italian CHRISTMAS" down there. Glory be!

We are nearly there. Tomorrow Riba Italian Market opens its doors first thing (8 am) with coffee, pastries, fresh bread and all the groceries you need. Keep an eye on this thread to see some of our goodies but guys, it's Italian CHRISTMAS! pic.twitter.com/mIo4gJ60VV — RIBA Restaurant (@RibaStillorgan) November 3, 2020

A quick look in at the New @RibaStillorgan Italian market- looks Super Guys! Buono pic.twitter.com/hWO9c1AYPw — Declan Saunders (@dgsaunders) November 3, 2020

The innovation that @RibaStillorgan has shown throughout this crazy year is just extraordinary! Well done guys. Wishing you so much success 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/t2D4v8OC4S — Helen (@FlakyFashnista) November 3, 2020

Impressing locals with their quick turnaround, fellow food business Pizza da Piero claimed that it's "the most exciting thing to happen to Stillorgan in years". A raving endorsement for the team. Riba's outdoor market is open from 8am every morning, and the team are still serving up takeaway orders throughout the week as well.

Other Dublin spots to have introduced outdoor markets include Michael's in Mount Merrion and Mayfield Eatery in Dublin 6 which will play host to an evening food market over the course of the next two weekends.

