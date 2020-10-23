Close

'Little Lockdown' - South Dublin restaurant transforms itself into a veg market

By James Fenton

October 23, 2020 at 2:45pm

With new Level 5 restrictions in place, many businesses are adapting to a world in which people can't sit in a restaurant or even travel more than 5km from home.

One of those businesses is Michael's in Monut Merrion who have decided to transform their outdoor area into a veg market. Starting this weekend, locals are invited to swing by to pick up some fresh produce that would work well in any winter warming dish they have in mind.

In an Instagram post, Michael's said that 'Little Mikes' had become 'Little Lockdown' and a lengthy list was issued containing everything that will be available, including:

- Irish Cheeses in their prime,

- Premium Charcuterie Sliced to order,

- Muddy Hand-Picked Veg

- Hand Made Pastas and Slow Simmered Ragus

- Mussels & Prawns to gently heat at home

- Scotch Eggs & Sausage Rolls

- Our Caramel Butters and Warm Breads, Sauces, Chutneys & Potted Crab

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGqLO_JndnU/

There's also a 'snacky street food menu to take to the park or sit on a bench in the fresh air', consisting of:

- Oysters

- Beef Tartare

- Crab & Bacon Croquettes

- Fried Gruyere

- Plates of Charcuterie

- Old School Garlic Mushrooms

- Duck Arancini

The veg market at Michael's is open from 2pm today and if it's in your 5km, that's your breakfast, lunch and dinner sorted for the weekend. You can follow Michael's on Instagram here.

