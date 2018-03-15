Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit

'We were booked out from 12, that is why we didn’t have a table...'

Being a Hollywood protégé is doubtless thirsty work so its understandable for Barry Keoghan to sit down for a coffee while going about his day.

However, the Dunkirk star had a bit of trouble earlier today when doing so and took to Twitter to air his grievances. The Dubliner claims that he went into The Vintage Kitchen on Poolbeg Street only to be asked to leave because of what he was wearing.

Only 2 people sitting in the place this morning. Walked in for a coffee with my brother. Asked to leave because of what I was wearing? A cafe?? Really?? Madness how people judge. @vintagekitchen2 🖕🏻🖕🏻 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 15, 2018

However, the restaurant has now hit back by saying that the reason Barry couldn't get a table was because it was fully booked from 12 noon.

Just to clear! We were booked out from 12! That is why we didn’t have a table. Nothing to do with what a person wears. We are a casual restaurant. People wear all sorts. — Thevintagekitchen (@vintagekitchen2) March 15, 2018

The conversation was so you have a table ? Sarka replied no we are fully booked but we have one at 2pm. He asked was it because you’re wearing a tracksuit and Sarka replied no it’s because we are full. This is the last thing I will say about it. — Thevintagekitchen (@vintagekitchen2) March 15, 2018

They added that they would have a table at 2pm and that 'people can wear what they like here'.

We were booked out from 12! Nothing to do with tracksuits! People can wear what they like here pic.twitter.com/6eadkrQoiP — Thevintagekitchen (@vintagekitchen2) March 15, 2018

Lovin Dublin has reached out to The Vintage Kitchen for comment.

