Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit

'We were booked out from 12, that is why we didn’t have a table...'

Being a Hollywood protégé is doubtless thirsty work so its understandable for Barry Keoghan to sit down for a coffee while going about his day. 

However, the Dunkirk star had a bit of trouble earlier today when doing so and took to Twitter to air his grievances. The Dubliner claims that he went into The Vintage Kitchen on Poolbeg Street only to be asked to leave because of what he was wearing. 

However, the restaurant has now hit back by saying that the reason Barry couldn't get a table was because it was fully booked from 12 noon. 

They added that they would have a table at 2pm and that 'people can wear what they like here'. 

Lovin Dublin has reached out to The Vintage Kitchen for comment. 

