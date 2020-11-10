Close

Dublin restaurant sells impressive amount of fresh pasta in just 10 days

By Sarah Finnan

November 10, 2020 at 5:07pm

Let the record state that we're a nation obsessed with Italian food. Pizza, pasta, tiramisu... whatever it may be, we're fans. So much so that one Dublin restaurant managed to shift over 34kg of fresh pasta in just over one week.

Very impressive work there team.

Accidentally putting in an order for 42kg of fresh pasta from Rosa Madre, the Er Buchetto team panicked slightly when they realised their mistake. Kindly taking back some of the excess, Er Buchetto were still left with 34kg of pasta to sell off.

Accepting the fact that they'd probably be eating pasta for breakfast, lunch and dinner to make sure it didn't go to waste, staff had no such luck as they managed to sell every last bit in just over a week.

"So we mistakenly put in a MASSIVE order with @rosamadredublin last week - 42kg of fresh pasta! Luca kindly took some back but we still managed to shift 24kg in 10 days! Not surprising when it's quality like this."

In summary - the more pasta, the better.

Header image via Twitter/Er Buchetto 

