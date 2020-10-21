Close

Ranelagh restaurant makes wonderful gesture to hardworking staff

By Sarah Finnan

October 21, 2020 at 10:46am

Forced to cut staff numbers once again, owners at Er Buchetto Café in Ranelagh wanted to do something nice for their team - making the wonderful gesture of deciding to split all of this Saturdays' profits between staff members.

As with all other hospitality businesses, the team at Er Buchetto - a popular Italian café in Ranelagh - is getting ready for their final service before level five restrictions come into play at midnight tonight.

Only just after finishing a refurbishment of the premises, owner Nikki said that staff morale has been quite low the past few weeks and understandably so.  A very anxious time, particularly for those in the food and beverage industry, the hazy details and lack of clarity on PUP payments was huge cause for concern. Forced to reduce staff numbers yet again in light of new restrictions, Nikki wanted to do something to give the team a boost deciding to split all profits made from this Saturday's service equally between staff members.

Speaking to Lovin, she said:

"All profits from everything purchased on the day will go directly to staff. The team have been very low the past few weeks and this just gives them something to look forward to... it's morale-boosting."

A wonderful gesture to show how appreciated their hard work is and all the more reason to support the business this Saturday.

Moving Er Buchetto up the road to sister café Scoff during the first lockdown, things worked so well that the guys have decided to stay there permanently. Just off the back of a complete renovation of the original café, it now runs as a beautiful food shop/deli - stocking a mixture of both Irish and Italian produce.

Planning to stay open and operate as a takeaway service for the duration of lockdown, Er Buchetto will be open Thursday to Sunday while the deli will be open every day from 9am to 5pm.

