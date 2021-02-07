Dublin restaurant urges influencers to be considerate and have 'respect' for small, struggling businesses

Dublin restaurant Chimac has urged influencers to "consider the small businesses with livelihoods on the line", adding that "a lil respect goes a long way".

Hospitality businesses - restaurants, cafes and pubs in particular - have made no secret that the past few months have been tough.

Closed for the vast majority of last year, many places have been thanking their lucky stars that they've managed to stay afloat. Continuously forced to come up with new ways to adapt to restrictions, it's been a tiresome journey for all those involved and - to quote Aretha Franklin - all they're asking is for a little respect.

Taking to social media to outline an incident that happened during the week, Korean fried chicken restaurant Chimac urged the public (Dublin based influencers specifically) to "consider the small businesses with livelihoods on the line".

Not going so far as to name names, the team did give a vague rundown of what happened, tweeting to say:

"This week a Dublin food influencer contacted us unashamedly asking for a free meal. we don’t usually do this kind of thing but we reckoned that during this pandemic and looking down the barrel of four more months being closed, any publicity is great....

"We prepared a large meal to feed four at the specified time. The influencer never turned up or contacted us.

"We won’t name names but if you’re an influencer we urge you to consider the small businesses with livelihoods on the line - a lil respect goes a long way! #supportlocal"

There has been an outpouring of love for Chimac since the team shared their experience online, with customer after customer reiterating that this place is very much all it's cracked up to be.

Every time I've had a fleeting chance to be in Dublin over the last year I've wanted to go to Chimac and I've only had one opportunity. Mark my words, as soon as intercounty travel is possible again I'm jumping through the door with all my limbs extended https://t.co/LWlbXgqP9c — Ghosty 👻✨ (@GhostkingIsDead) February 7, 2021

Chimac's pickleback mayo is the best sauce in Dublin imo. Their KBBQ is probably a close second. https://t.co/UoTivo5pQh — Aifric Ní Chríodáin (@aifreckle) February 7, 2021

Chimac is delicious. The nuggets with sirracha caramel sauce are 👨‍🍳👌 https://t.co/cxzsEybiQO — Simon☜ ( ʘᴗʘ☜) (@simodoho) February 7, 2021

If you’re local to this restaurant I urge you to order from them. https://t.co/1GcDVehRnj — AutoPap (@AutoPap) February 7, 2021

I too can attest - if ever you spot their pumpkin spice ice-cream sandwich back on the menu, be sure to indulge... words don't do it justice so you'll just have to try it for yourself.

Header image via Instagram/Chimac Dublin