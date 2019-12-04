Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Dublin /

  • Dublin shop giving free sandwiches to the homeless on Christmas Eve

Dublin shop giving free sandwiches to the homeless on Christmas Eve

By Darragh Murphy

December 4, 2019 at 12:27pm

Share:

A Dublin shop is giving away free sandwiches to the city's homeless on Christmas Eve.

The generous initiative will take place at the Quik Pick store on Ryder's Row off Parnell Street and the shop's owners want to get the message out so that those less fortunate are aware that they can get a free lunch this festive period.

Between 12pm and 3pm on Christmas Eve, between 75 and 100 sandwiches will be handed out for free to Dublin's homeless in the hope of serving those in need.

A Shashidhar Reddy from the store confirmed that they would be making ham and cheese sandwiches, salami and cheese sandwiches and turkey sandwiches, as well as giving out cups of Irish tea to keep people warm.

Last year, the store became incredibly popular due to its incredible €1 chicken fillet roll offer but this time, the shop's management want to give back to those in need.

It is a very kind-hearted way to give back to the homeless community during one of the most difficult times of the year for them.

Share:

Latest articles

You can get gift cards for some of the most FABULOUS hotels in Northern Ireland

Sir Rod Stewart has been spotted hanging out around Dublin

Seven Dublin food businesses served with closure orders in November

This Italian restaurant is now serving Espresso Martinis on tap

You may also love

Seven Dublin food businesses served with closure orders in November

Councillors have voted in favour of the white water rafting facility in town

Dublin Airport’s 'Fáilte Abhaile' volunteers started today

Some annual and monthly travel fares on Luas and Dublin Bus increase today

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy