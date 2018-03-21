The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála

We were really looking forward to seeing this being built.

Now we know exactly what you're thinking.

As it stands at the moment, what is Dublin's tallest building. It happens to be the Church of Saints Augustine and John which was built in 1874 and is 70m (230 ft) tall.

Will it ever be beaten in the capital? Not for a while yet it seems.

The Irish Times has revealed that Dublin's tallest ever building has been officially turned down An Bord Pleanála.

The 22 storey tower on George's Quay at Tara Street was refused planning permission despite having the potential to be one of the world's most "beautiful" buildings.

However, the board said that the 88 metre high tower would "seriously detract from the setting and character of the Custom House", while also affecting the surroundings of the River Liffey and O'Connell Street Conservation areas.

At 88 metres (288ft) tall, it would have been Dublin's tallest and Ireland's third tallest building.

In their report they said that: "The proposal would, by reason of visual intrusion, have a significant and detrimental visual impact on a number of important views and vistas in the city including from College Green and the Trinity College Campus, as well as Lord Edward Street, the Five Lamps, Granby Row, Frederick Street North, Parnell Street North, Henrietta Street, Kildare Street and Harcourt Street," before concluding that it had the potential to "injure the landscape of the historic city".

Therefore, development of the building has been refused.

Such a shame, we were really looking forward to seeing this being constructed in the capital.

READ NEXT: New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here