New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie

A new survey conducted by Just Eat has revealed that the 1993 movie version of Roddy Doyle's novel The Snapper is the most iconic Dublin movie of all time. 

The survey was commissioned to celebrate the launch of the Just Eat Dublin Bikes Ambassador Competition and also revealed the humble Spice Bag is Dublin's favourite dish. 

Grafton Street was voted as Dublin's favourite landmark followed by the Ha'Penny Bridge and Trinity College while 'C'mere to me' was revealed as Dublin's favourite expression ahead of 'What’s the craic?’ and ‘Story?’

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 13 13 30

Just Eat is looking for Dubliners to enter the competition to become a Dublin Bikes Ambassador. Winners will get the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Dublin and showcase the best the city has to offer on social media. 

Commenting on the launch, Edel Kinane, Marketing Director at Just Eat said:

 “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for two social media savvy Dublin-dwellers to enjoy the best that Dublin has to offer in 2018. The ambassadors will have the chance to experience some of the biggest and best events Dublin has to offer including Taste of Dublin and The Big Grill Festival.

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 13 23 13

You can submit your entry here

