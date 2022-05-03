Dublin Tenement museum looking to collect memories from past residents

"Give us your memories and we'll take care of them".

Did you or someone you know grow up in a Dublin tenement?

European Museum of the Year 14 Henrietta Street is opening up its doors today to collect memories of those who once lived there or grew up in any other Dublin tenement.

As part of an initiative to preserve the lives, memories and stories of Tenement Dublin, Dublin City Council Culture Company is inviting past residents into Henrietta Street to share their experiences. "Your Tenement Memories" kicks off with an open day today (3rd May) from 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, and will continue at various locations throughout Dublin until the end of June. By holding open days at suburbs such as Cabra, Drimnagh, Ballymun, Crumlin, Ballyfermot and Finglas, the museum hope to connect with tenement residents who were relocated to these areas between the 1930s and 1970s.

Those who lived in a tenement or know someone who did are invited in to reminisce, so that their memories can be captured and preserved for future generations at the Dublin 1 museum.

Iseult Byrne, CEO of Dublin City Council Culture Company said:

The museum is a special place for people that wouldn’t normally see themselves represented in history and is a house where they can come to have a chat, reminisce, and feel like they’ve been transported back to their own house, or that of their mother or grandmother.

She added that these memories are "at the very heart of social history", and bring the museum to life.

The full schedule for the tenement memory sessions is as follows:

Tuesday, May 3rd: 14 Henrietta Street, Dublin 1, 10am – 12pm and 2pm – 4pm

Tuesday, May 10th: Cabra Library, Navan Road, Dublin 7, 10am – 12pm

Wednesday, May 11th: Ballymun Library, Ballymun Road, Dublin 9, 10am – 12pm

Monday, May 16th: Ballyfermot Library, Kylemore Road, Dubin 10, 10am – 12pm

Wednesday, May 18th: Richmond Barracks, Inchicore, Dublin 8, 10am – 12pm

Monday, May 23rd: Pearse St Library reading room, 144 Pearse St. Dublin 2, 10am – 12pm

Tuesday, May 24th: Finglas Library, Finglas Village Centre, Dublin 11, 10am – 12pm

Tuesday, May 31st: Central Library, Ilac Shopping Centre, Dublin 1, 10am – 12pm

Tuesday, June 7th: Dolphins Barn Community Centre, Dublin 8, 10 am - 12pm

Wednesday, June 8th: Coolock Library, Dublin 17, 10am – 12pm,

Monday, June 13th: Ballybough Community Centre, Dublin 3, 2pm - 4pm

Tuesday, June 14th: Walkinstown Library, Percy French Road, Dublin 12, 10am - 12pm

Monday, June 20th: Kevin Street Library, 18 Lower Kevin Street, Dublin 8, 10am – 12pm

Monday, June 27th: Aughrim Street Parish Centre, Dublin 7, 10am - 12pm

