Since Dublin has no club spaces, this collective are DIYing their own

Designed through public engagement.

In the last two decades, 90% of Irish clubs have disappeared. With this in mind, Temporary Pleasure have stepped in to create their own nightclub this September. On site they state their mission as this:

"We're turning a vacant inner-city space into a new ephemeral club - designed, built, and programmed by local communities who have lost their venues."

Earlier in 2022, Temporary Pleasure won an Arts Council ‘Engaging with Architecture’ Award, which raised half the funds required for the club. With the designs in place, they now just need the rest of the money to bring their club to life. You can find the whole proposal HERE.

Temporary Pleasure's Dublin club will host a series of events, including workshops, art shows, music gigs, and more. They need to raise €25k in order to build the space, as well as run DIY workshops on self-building new clubs, with the hopes of regenerating the Irish nightlife scene.

In their mission statement, they say they hope to preserve the right to dance by reimagining "over-commercialised to community-based", "rigid to fluid", "top-down to DIY".

Check out what Temporary Pleasure achieved over five days in Barcelona below.

Wondering how to get involved? You can back the project HERE.

